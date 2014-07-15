FARNBOROUGH England The founder and head of Asian low-cost airline AirAsia (AIRA.KL) said German carrier Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) potential expansion into budget long-haul flights was risky and the airline would perhaps be better off not doing so.

Lufthansa's new chief executive last week unveiled plans for more low-cost expansion in Europe under its Germanwings and Eurowings units and said it was in talks over expanding its SunExpress unit into low-cost long-haul travel.

"I know why they want to do it but it's dangerous to have a low-cost and a full-service carrier in the same group because invariably you compete with each other," Tony Fernandes told Reuters at the Farnborough Airshow after he signed a tentative deal to buy 50 A330neo planes for long-haul unit AirAsia X (AIRX.KL).

"I think it's very risky, I would advise against it," he said, adding that full-service carriers should choose whether to be low-cost or premium.

"I think history has shown that any full-service carrier that has gone into low cost has suffered but I can see why it's tempting. We're successful low cost but you don't see me trying to start a full-service carrier," he added.

A Lufthansa spokesman referred back to comments made by CEO Carsten Spohr last week, when he defended Lufthansa's plans and said that Lufthansa had the necessary experience to know what would work or not in long haul.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)