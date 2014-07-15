FARNBOROUGH England The sales chief of Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday the European planemaker expects U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) to order the revamped version of its A330 passenger jet that will include more fuel-efficient engines.

"I think this is an ideal aircraft for (Delta)," John Leahy, an Airbus chief operating officer, told Reuters Insider TV in an interview at the Farnborough Airshow, but said he did not expect a Delta order at this week's event. "The A330 is one of their most profitable, if not their most profitable aircraft right now."

Leahy said he expects Airbus to win at least 50 orders for the widebody A330neo at the airshow, adding that total sales of the revamped jet could eventually go "over 1,000 easily."

Delta said earlier this year it was looking to buy as many as 50 widebody jets to replace ageing Boeing 747-400 and 767-300ER planes.

The carrier is considering the Airbus A330, A350 as well as Boeing Co's (BA.N) 777 and 787 models.

Delta, which ordered 10 current-generation A330s last year, did not immediately comment on Leahy's remarks.

(Reporting by Julian Satterthwaite in Farnborough; Writing by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)