FARNBOROUGH, England European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday German airline Germania had ordered 25 A320neo planes in a deal worth $2.68 billion (£2 billion) at list prices.

Industry sources told Reuters on Sunday that privately-held Germania was close to placing an order for 25 A320-family jets.

Germania also said it had taken out an option on buying a further 15 A320neo planes.

