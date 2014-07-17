Russian airline Transaero airplanes are seen on the tarmac at Moscow's Domodedovo airport May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

FARNBOROUGH England Russian carrier Transaero Airlines has signed a letter of intent to buy 20 Airbus A330 aircraft, including 12 of the revamped A330neo model, in a deal worth $5.3 billion at list prices, the European planemaker said at the Farnborough Airshow.

Airbus added on Thursday that an undisclosed Asian customer had signed a memorandum of understanding for four A330-800 jets.

Airbus said it had won "$75.3 billion worth of business for a total of 496 aircraft" at this year's air show.

The deals include memoranda of understanding for 138 aircraft worth $36.9 billion and purchase orders for 358 aircraft worth $38.4 billion, Airbus said.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)