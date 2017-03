An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photograph. REUTERS/Wade Payne/Files

Alcoa Inc said it signed a 10-year supply agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, for $1.1 billion.

As part of the deal, Alcoa will supply key parts for Pratt & Whitney's engines, including forging for aluminum fan blade for jet engines, the company said.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)