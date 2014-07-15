FARNBOROUGH England U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) on Tuesday said a consortium led by British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) would provide the flight control system electronics for its new 777X jet.

BAE said it would work with U.S. company Rockwell Collins (COL.N) to provide the systems which will manage the new, more fuel-efficient aircraft's high lift and folding wingtips amongst other things.

The two firms are the incumbent suppliers to Boeing for some of the electronics systems on the 777 platform already flying.

The 777X is the latest version of Boeing's best-selling widebody jet, a so-called mini-jumbo, which carries a list price of up to $320 million (186.57 million pound). Production of the 777X is due to start in 2017 with first delivery targeted for 2020.

