FARNBOROUGH England Boeing finalised two orders for 787-9 Dreamliner planes with lessor MG Aviation Limited at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday, in a deal worth $499 million (291.26 million pounds) at list prices.

MG ordered two 787-9s in 2006 and now has four unfilled 787-9s orders.

The company is part of Jordache Enterprises, a conglomerate that also operates Arkia Israeli Airlines based in Tel Aviv.

