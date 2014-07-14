The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

FARNBOROUGH England Boeing Co may face significantly higher than expected costs in the development phase for a new tanker for the U.S. Air Force, although the fixed-price contract with the government means the company will absorb those overruns, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer said.

Defence Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters late on Sunday that Boeing was performing "satisfactorily" on the KC-46 tanker programme, but several events - including water damage caused by a sprinkler malfunction at the company's Everett, Washington plant - meant costs were higher than expected.

Boeing and the U.S. government disagree about the size of the potential overrun on the programme, largely because Boeing expects its flight test programme to be less expensive than the government projects.

"We do see an overrun that Boeing will have to absorb," Kendall said. "It’s just a question of what the magnitude of that overrun is going to be. We see it as a potentially significantly higher number than they have acknowledged in the past."

Boeing had no immediate comment on the size of the expected cost overrun in the development programme.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)