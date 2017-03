Bombardier Inc said it had signed an agreement with Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd for 20 of its CSeries jetliners.

The order, if confirmed, would be worth $1.28 billion, Bombardier said.

The Canadian aircraft maker has also received an order for two CSeries jetliners from Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services LLC for about $154 million.

