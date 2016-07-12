FARNBOROUGH, England Canada's Bombardier Inc will see multiple orders for its CSeries jet in the second half of the year, its head of commercial aircraft forecast on Tuesday, despite failing to announce new customers for the plane so far at the Farnborough Airshow.

Planemakers such as Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) regularly use air shows to publicise new deals, but there has been no news from Bombardier (BBDb.TO) on its CSeries as the company strives to build on a much-needed order signed with Delta (DAL.N) in April.

Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, told Reuters in an interview that would change over the next six months.

"Let's target the back half of the year and I think we'll be very successful in the back half of the year," Cromer said, confirming that by success he meant multiple orders.

He declined to name potential customers but said dozens of airlines had been to see the aircraft which Bombardier is showcasing at Farnborough.

"We've got lots of interest coming out of Europe and we also have a lot of interest in Asia," Cromer said. "The conversations are going very well."

Bombardier's smaller 110-seater CS100 plane was certified to fly last year and will enter service for Swiss International Airlines on Friday. The larger, 130-seat CS300 was certified on Monday.

Conversations with potential European customers were not being affected by Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June, according to Cromer. "Brexit" has sent shockwaves through the continent's financial and business communities.

"The European carriers we're talking to they still feel like the passenger demand is going to be there," he said.

Asked about prospects for the CSeries in Iran, a country which opened up for international business after sanctions were lifted in January and which needs an estimated 400 jets to renew its fleet, Cromer played down the opportunity.

"We think that over time it could become a CSeries market, but it's a more regional market and perfectly suited for the Q400 as well as the CRJ," he said referring to two smaller Bombardier plane types.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)