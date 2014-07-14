Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

British Prime Minister David Cameron announced 1.1 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) in military spending on Monday aimed at bolstering the country's Special Forces and improving the radar on its Typhoon fighter jets.

The spending will include 800 million pounds in investment in "Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance", the prime minister's office said in a statement.

A further 300 million pounds will be spent on new E-Scan radar for the Typhoon fighter jet and the purchase of Ice Patrol Ship HMS Protector.

