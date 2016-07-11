British Prime Minister David Cameron pauses during his speech during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Richard Branson of the Virgin Group listens with his mother, Eve, as British Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Richard Branson of the Virgin Group stands next to British Prime Minister David Cameron during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A P-8A Poseidon surveillance plane conducts flyovers above the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group on February 3, 2012 in this handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel J. Meshel/Handout

British Prime Minister David Cameron meets aircrew during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow with Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (R) at Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with British crew-members of a Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Prime Minister David Cameron and Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (2nd L) speak with British crew-members of a Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Prime Minister David Cameron and Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (C) pose for a photograph with the British crew of a Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with British crew-members of a Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Britain July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

FARNBOROUGH, England Britain announced on Monday the completion of multi-billion dollar deals with Boeing (BA.N) to buy nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes and to upgrade 50 Apache helicopters.

The Ministry of Defence made the announcements at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, the aerospace industry's premier showcase.

Britain announced its intention to buy the submarine-hunting P-8A planes in November to plug a gap in its defences that has existed since 2010, when it ditched the Nimrod, built by Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L).

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said they would provide protection to the country's nuclear weapons and aircraft carriers.

He did not give an exact price for the order, but said the development of maritime patrol aircraft, including infrastructure and training, would cost the country 3 billion pounds over the next decade.

The deal involving the 50 AH‑64E Apache helicopters is worth $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion), the ministry of defence said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)