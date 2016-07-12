No 'new London' in EU after Brexit, says Irish central bank head
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
FARNBOROUGH, England A thunderstorm grounded displays at the Farnborough airshow in southern England on Monday and forced organisers to evacuate the site in mid-afternoon.
Heavy rain meant that power supplies had to be turned off, bringing an early end to the first day of the show attended by industry executives and news reporters.
"Disappointing to close today's show early. However, we expect to run a full programme of events tomorrow and for the rest of the week," the Farnborough International Airshow said on its Twitter feed.
Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) raised their long-term forecasts for new aircraft demand earlier on Monday, betting that rising wealth in Asia would continue to boost air travel and offset any short-term hits to the global economy.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON The head of the Irish central bank said on Tuesday that there will not be a "new London" in the European Union after Britain votes to leave the bloc.
LONDON January discounts dragged on British shop prices last month but cost pressures linked to the decision by voters to leave the European Union gathered steam, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc reclaimed the throne as the world's top smartphone seller for the first time in five years on Tuesday, beating out rival Samsung in units shipped for the holiday quarter and boosting revenues with a strong showing for its new, top-of-the-line iPhone 7 Plus.