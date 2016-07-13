FARNBOROUGH, England Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp believes Iran will need around 100-150 regional jets over the next ten years and is aiming to win a chunk of the business for its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Miho Takahashi said the company was researching the Iranian market, but not in talks over a specific deal.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp announced on Monday that Swedish aircraft leasing company Rockton had signed a letter of intent to buy 10 MRJ90 aircraft, with an option for an additional 10, the new plane's first deal in Europe.

The MRJ made its maiden test flight in November and represents Japan's long-held ambition to re-establish a commercial aircraft industry. Development snags, however, have delayed its planned entry into operation by around four year.

