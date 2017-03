Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

FARNBOROUGH England Britain's Monarch Airlines confirmed on Monday it had ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, ditching its current supplier Airbus.

The deal, highlighting intense competition for sales of narrowbody medium-haul jets, was first reported by Reuters on July 1.

