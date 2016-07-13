FARNBOROUGH, England Following is a summary of the commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

AIRBUS

> Synergy Aerospace Corp finalises deal to buy 62 A320neo jets, worth $6.7 billion (£5 billion) at list prices.

> AirAsia orders 100 A321neo jets, worth $12.6 billion at list prices.

> GoAir signs memorandum of understanding for 72 A320neo jets, worth $7.7 billion at list prices.

> WOW air orders four A321 jets, worth $460 million at list prices.

> Germania orders 25 A320neo planes, worth $2.68 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for a further 15.

> Vietnam’s Jetstar Pacific Airlines signs memorandum of understanding for 10 A320ceo aircraft, worth $980 million at list prices.

> ARKIA Israeli Airlines to receive up to four A330-900neo aircraft, potentially worth $1.15 billion.

> Air Côte d’Ivoire orders an additional A320neo planes, worth $107 million at list prices.

> Air Lease Corp orders three A350-900s and one A321, worth $1.04 billion at list prices

> Virgin Atlantic buys eight A350-1000s, worth $2.85 billion at list prices, and leases four from Air Lease Corp, including a lease "option" for a fifth.

BOEING

> Air Europa orders 20 737 MAX 8s, worth $2.2 billion at list prices, previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website.

> Ruili Airlines finalises order for six 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.59 billion at list prices.

> Cargo Air, Lineas Aereas Suramericanas (LAS) Cargo, will each receive two 737-800BCFs. Air Algerie signs a commitment for two 737-800BCFs. An unidentified customer orders four 767BCFs.

> EgyptAir orders nine Next-Generation 737-800s, worth $864 million at list prices. Deal was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website.

> Finalises deal for Russian heavy cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr to buy 20 747-8 freighters, worth $7.6 billion at list prices.

> Undisclosed Chinese customer signs commitment for 30 737 planes, worth more than $3 billion at list prices.

> Memorandum of understanding for Kunming Airlines to buy 10 737 MAX 7 planes, worth $660 million at list prices.

> Air Lease Corp orders six 737 MAX 8s valued at $660 million at list prices. Three of the orders were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website.

> TUI AG finalises order to buy 10 737 MAX 8 jets and one 787-9 Dreamliner, worth $1.4 billion at list prices. Deal includes an option for one additional 787-9.

> Standard Chartered Bank orders 10 Next-Generation 737-800s, worth $960 million at list prices, previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's website.

> Donghai Airlines intends to purchase 25 737 MAX 8s and five 787-9 Dreamliners, worth more than $4 billion at list prices.

> Memorandum of understanding for Xiamen Airlines to buy up to 30 737 MAX 200 jets, valued at up to $3.4 billion at list prices.

