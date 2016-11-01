ZHUHAI, China China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) will be the launch customer for China's home-built C919 passenger jet, which may make its first test flight later this year, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] said on Tuesday.

The state-owned aircraft maker said in a statement released at the Zhuhai airshow that it has agreed to begin talks with China Eastern about firming up the carrier's planned purchase of five of the single-aisle jets within a year of the aircraft's first flight.

A COMAC spokesman told Reuters that the much-delayed C919, designed to be China's challenger to airliners made by industry giants Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus Group (AIR.PA), may take its first test flight later this year or early 2017.

Shanghai-based China Eastern agreed in 2010 agreed to take options for 20 C919s. The jet's maiden test flight has been delayed at least twice since 2014.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)