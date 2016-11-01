ZHUHAI, China State-owned plane maker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] said on Tuesday it had clinched 23 new firm orders for its C919 passenger jet, from two Chinese leasing firms who also took out options to buy 33 more.

In a statement released to coincide with Airshow China, the country's biggest air expo, COMAC said SPDB Financial Leasing ordered five C919 planes - designed to China's challenger to Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) in the narrow-body aircraft market - and took options for a further 15. Financial details weren't disclosed.

COMAC said Citic Financial Leasing had ordered another 18 of the jets, with options for a further 18, again without disclosing financial terms. The new deals brings total orders for the much-delayed C919 jet - which has yet to make its maiden flight - to 570 from 23 customers, it said.

The company also said that it received an order from China Aerospace Leasing Company for 20 of its ARJ-21 regional jets. The leasing firm also took out options for a further 20, bring total global orders for the aircraft to 413 from 19 customers.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)