DUBAI Embraer (EMBR3.SA) on Sunday downgraded its outlook for business jet deliveries in 2011, blaming a downturn in world economy in recent months.

The Brazilian company said at the Dubai Air Show it expected to deliver 16 of its bigger executive jets, such as the Legacy and Lineage, from an expected 18.

Its smaller jet delivery outlook, made up of Phenom 100 and 300, was cut to 75 to 80 from 100, according to Claudio Camelier, vice-president of marketing.

"What generated the downturn scenario (in delivery outlook) was general degradation in the world economy in the past six months," Camelier says. "Since 2008, we saw some cancellations but today the rate is significantly lower than 2009. Depending on the region, some customers are still facing difficulties."

Embraer put out two possible scenarios of a 10-year industry outlook, one of sustained growth with 11,275 units and one of a downturn scenario with a 9,125 units.

"Given how we see the world economy evolving today, the downturn scenario is the more likely one," Camelier added.

Airbus ED.PA, which offers its jetliners as the largest category of private jets to the wealthiest individuals or governments, said it had seen a downturn in demand over the past two years but that demand was picking up again in Russia and the Middle East.

The EADS EAD.PA unit announced the creation of a business unit to specialise in selling or fitting out Airbus jetliners for private use and said it would be willing to retrofit A340s, its longest jets which it has stopped producing for airlines.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by Tim Hepher)