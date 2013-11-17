DUBAI Etihad Airways announced orders for 87 Airbus aircraft, as a wave of orders by Gulf airlines topped $150 billion at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi carrier said it would purchase 50 A350 aircraft and 26 smaller A321neo planes as well as 10 A320neo.

It also placed an order for one A330-200 freighter and said it had taken options for a total of 30 more aircraft in a deal that could bring the total value to $26.9 billion.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Etihad was close to ordering 50 long-haul A350s as well as smaller planes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Nadia Saleem)