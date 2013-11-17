Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
DUBAI Qatar Airways placed an order on Sunday for five Airbus A330 freighters as it expands its cargo business.
The Gulf carrier said it had taken out options for a further 8 aircraft, making the deal potentially worth $2.8 billion at list prices.
"Cargo is a strategic part of our business," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said after announcing the orders at the Dubai Airshow.
Qatar operates A330 passenger jets and is the launch customer for Airbus's newest jet, the A350.
Al Baker said Qatar Airways was considering upgrading some of its orders for A350-900 models to the larger A350-1000.
He said it would be interested in examining a stretched version of the A350-1000 if Airbus decided to build one.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy, who has floated the possibility of making the 350-seat aircraft bigger as Boeing launches a new 400-seat version of its competing 777, said earlier that Airbus had no plans to go ahead with the idea.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.