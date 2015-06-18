PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) sales chief John Leahy hopes to sell 25 of its A380 superjumbos, worth $10.7 billion at list prices, in the next six months after struggling to find buyers for the world's biggest jetliner over the last couple of years.

"I'd like to sell as many as I can," Leahy said. "Twenty-five or so is a realistic target," he told journalists in a briefing on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

He earlier said he was negotiating with several potential A380 customers and hoped to sign at least one deal this year. "It's an aircraft that people take their time studying, these are serious customers and new customers."

Leahy said at the show earlier this week that he was in talks with airlines over the possibility of putting new engines on the jet or making a slightly stretched version with about 50 more seats as it tries to boost sales of the superjumbo.

He said on Thursday that he "would like to believe" a decision on the A380neo could come this year or next, and not "just drag on for the next three or four years".

Emirates, the biggest customer for the A380, has called for Airbus to revamp the A380 with new engines.

Airbus gave a more bullish outlook for demand for very large aircraft such as the A380 on Monday, saying it expected 1,550 to be required over the next 20 years, contrasting with Boeing's (BA.N) reduced forecast for 540.

Airbus division Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said the priority for the A380 was to break even this year - which he confirmed the company was on track to do - find more customers and promote a layout with more seats.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)