PARIS Engine makers recognise that further production rate increases on single-aisle planes are a matter of "when", not "if," the chief operating officer of Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday.

"I don't think any of the engine manufacturers doubt for one minute what the market requires," Tom Williams said at the Paris Airshow.

After years of big orders, the industry is now turning its focus to dealing with record backlogs and delivering planes on time.

The chief executive of GE Aviation (GE.N), David Joyce, said at the show earlier in the week that the company wanted to secure a record increase in production of engines for Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) single-aisle aircraft before deciding whether it could guarantee going even higher.

Despite the slower stream of plane orders at this year's air show, Airbus Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhem said he was feeling good about the commercial momentum, based on the backlog and orders garnered at the show.

