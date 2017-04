PARIS Canary Islands airline Binter signed an agreement to buy an additional six ATR 72-600 aircraft, adding to a first batch of six ATR 72-600s ordered in February 2014 and bringing total orders for ATR aircraft to thirty, ATR said on Monday.

Deliveries of the 72-seat ATR aircraft will start this year and be completed by 2017, ATR said at Paris Airshow.

Binter currently operates a fleet of 16 ATR 72-500s.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan)