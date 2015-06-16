PARIS Boeing (BA.N) said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that Chinese start-up airline Ruili Airlines has committed to buy 30 737 MAX jets, backed by AVIC International Leasing, in a potential deal worth $3.2 billion at list prices.

The order is subject to approval by the Chinese government and will be posted on Boeing's website "once all contingencies are cleared", Boeing said.

Ruili Airlines, which was set up last year, operates on 11 scheduled routes with a fleet of five Boeing 737s. The carrier plans to expand its fleet to seven aircraft by the end of this year and 26 by 2020, Boeing said.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said last month that a Chinese consortium of Ruili Airlines, AVIC and Minsheng Financial Leasing Co Ltd had signed a deal to buy 60 737 MAX jets from Boeing for 38 billion yuan ($6.1 billion).

($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)

