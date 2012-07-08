FARNBOROUGH, England Engine maker Pratt & Whitney is expecting to benefit from big orders at this week's Farnborough Airshow as it pursues new applications for its geared turbofan engine, its president said on Sunday.

"I would expect to see some big narrowbody orders," David Hess said in an interview a day before the official start of the U.K. air show. He also said there could be "good news" on orders for the Mitsubishi regional jet and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) C-Series planes in development that will also include Pratt engines.

He said Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), now has 2,800 orders, including options, for its geared turbofan engine, compared with more than 1,200 in June of last year before the start of the Paris Air Show.

The geared turbofan, which has a system that allows the engine's fan to operate at a different speed than the low-pressure compressor and turbine, is one of the options for the Airbus A320neo aircraft expected to enter service in 2015. It will also power the MC-21 family of 150- to 210-passenger aircraft being developed by Russia's Irkut Corporation.

Hess said Pratt was seeking other options for the geared turbofan, including opportunities with Embraer (EMBR3.SA), which is studying an upgrade for its family of E-Jets. He also said the company was in talks with Boeing Co (BA.N) as it weighs options for the widebody 777 plane.

Boeing Commercial Planes Chief Executive Ray Conner, named to that job last month to succeed Jim Albaugh who will retire in October, said on Sunday that no timetable was in place on decisions about the company's widebody strategy. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by James Dalgleish)