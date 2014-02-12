Visitors talk at the Boeing booth at the Singapore Airshow February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday that Amedeo, formerly called Doric Lease Corp, had signed a firm order for 20 A380s worth $8.3 billion at list prices.

The purchase follows a provisional order placed by Amedeo at the Paris Airshow in June.

Amedeo and Airbus officials signed the final agreement for the order at the Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest aerospace event.

Sales of the superjumbo have generally been sluggish though Dubai's Emirates, the largest customer, placed an order in November for 50 aircraft that for the time being lifted doubts over production levels.

