Uber CEO says he must 'grow up' after argument with driver
FRANKFURT German chip equipment maker Aixtron is cutting more than 20 percent of its staff in Germany in response to weak demand for its products.
The group, which last month reported a wider than expected operating loss for the first quarter, said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholders meeting on Thursday that the decision was "inevitable, albeit very painful."
It had decided in March it wanted to cut operating expenses by 20 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Snapchat's owner Snap Inc has worked on a drone that could help users take overhead videos and photographs and then feed that visual data to the company, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday its cloud service was affected by the partial failure of a hosting platform, affecting a number of internet services and media outlets.