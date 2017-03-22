Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel's (AKZO.AS) Chief Executive Ton Buechner said on Wednesday he was not planning to meet or talk with Michael McGarry, his counterpart at U.S. suitor PPG Industries (PPG.N), when McGarry visits Amsterdam this week.
Akzo rejected an improved 22.7 billion-euro (19.64 billion pounds)takeover offer from PPG as insufficient on Wednesday, prompting calls from several shareholders for the companies to enter talks.
Asked whether he would be willing to meet with McGarry when he travels to Amsterdam to lobby for the deal, Buechner said he is not planning to do so.
"The present proposal does not warrant Akzo Nobel's engagement with PPG," Buechner said in an interview with Reuters.
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.