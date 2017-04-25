AMSTERDAM Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp repeated his opposition to a takeover of paint maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) on Tuesday, saying he did not care that U.S. rival PPG Industries (PPG.N) had raised its offer.

"Whether the offer is low or high, that doesn't change my opinion," Kamp said in an interview with BNR radio.

"For the Dutch (economy), it's good that the leadership of Akzo Nobel, both the management board and the supervisory board, is planning to remain independent, and I support that."

Akzo has said that it is studying PPG's latest proposal, which values the company at around 26.9 billion euros (£22.83 billion).

