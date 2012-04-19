AMSTERDAM AkzoNobel NV (AKZO.AS), the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, on Thursday said a weak economic environment and high raw materials prices posed challenges this year.

AkzoNobel, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, said it expects higher prices for oil and titanium dioxide, a paint pigment, to have an inflationary impact, while the weak economy was affecting volumes.

"We are continuing to focus on performance improvement. Our global margin management efforts are also proving successful as we continue to mitigate the adverse effects of higher raw material costs," Hans Wijers, chief executive, said in a statement.

"However, our volumes were down slightly, reflecting the volatile nature of the economic conditions."

The escalating cost of materials such as titanium dioxide and oil-related resins and solvents was particularly painful last year for paintmakers.

AkzoNobel reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 423 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts, but down 3 percent from the same period a year ago.

It reported a first-quarter net profit of 70 million euros from continuing operations, and revenue of 3.97 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA before incidentals of 385 million euros and a net profit of 67.3 million euros, on revenue of 3.88 billion euros.

AkzoNobel's U.S. peers have issued bullish outlooks recently. Chemical-maker PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N) forecast first-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on April 5, although said it would lay off 2,000 workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.

Top U.S. paints maker Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW.N) on April 9 raised its earnings outlook for the first quarter, helped mainly by strong sales at its retail business segment.

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)