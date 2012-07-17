A gunman opened fire in a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, early on Tuesday, wounding at least 16 people, four of them critically, the Tuscaloosa News reported, citing police sources.

The gunman remained at large, and police asked the public for help finding the suspect in a message sent by the city's Twitter feed.

Police declined to comment until a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Tuesday.

"We were all just shooting pool and hanging out," the newspaper quoted Riley Dunn, a University of Alabama senior, as saying.

He suffered what he described as a shrapnel-like wound to the leg.

"It was kind of loud from the music, but we heard the gun shot and no one really knew what to think. The first gunshot took place, then about 20 seconds later, then that's when he really started firing them off. After that everyone really scattered."

A nursing supervisor at DCH Regional Medical Centre said 17 people were being treated for injuries related to the shooting, two of them listed in critical condition.

Less than two hours after the shooting, the Tuscaloosa Police Department posted surveillance video of the suspected shooter on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The grainy video showed a man with a firearm walking past a row of parked cars toward the Copper Top bar. The suspect appeared to have a tattoo on his left arm.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Kelli Dugan; Editing by Xavier Briand)