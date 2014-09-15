Albania's central bank governor Ardian Fullani listens as the charges against him are read out at the court in Tirana September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arben Celi

TIRANA Albania's central bank governor Ardian Fullani was released from jail on Monday and placed under house arrest awaiting trial in connection with the theft of millions of dollars from the bank's vault.

Fullani was arrested on Sept. 5 on charges of abuse of office, five weeks after a bank employee admitted stealing 713 million leks (£4 million) in cash from the bank's vault.

Parliament is expected to remove Fullani from his post after the scandal that has shaken confidence in the banking system.

Fullani, who faces up to seven years in jail if convicted, has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer has intimated the charges are politically motivated.

"The theft came as a bolt from the blue. It was very grave, we denounced it," Fullani told appeal court judges on Monday. "I have worked correctly and honestly throughout 30 years as a banker and 10 years as governor."

The Tirana Appeals Court also slapped a gagging order on Fullani while he is under house arrest.

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Edi Rama -- who spent months this year negotiating a new loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund -- called on Albanians working in the "international financial system" to consider running for the bank's supervisory board.

Sources say Rama is also considering picking a foreigner to replace Fullani as head of the bank.

(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Louise Ireland)