An election official stands next to ballot boxes in Tirana June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Leader of the Albanian Socialist Party Edi Rama speaks during his first appearance in a news conference after the elections, in Tirana June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Leader of the Albanian Socialist Party Edi Rama smiles during a news conference after the elections, in Tirana June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Supporters of Albania's Socialist Party wave their party flags and celebrate in Tirana June 25, 2013, after counting results show a clear lead of their party. Albania's Socialist opposition urged Prime Minister Sali Berisha to accept defeat on Monday after it took what appeared to be a convincing lead in an election seen as a test of the NATO country's democratic credentials. REUTERS/Arben Celi

TIRANA Albania's Socialist opposition claimed a landslide election victory on Tuesday and supporters poured into the streets, but two days after the volatile NATO country voted, its defeated prime minister remained silent.

Sali Berisha, Albania's dominant political figure since the end of Stalinist rule in 1991, has not been seen or heard in public since Sunday, when Albanians voted to deny him a third consecutive term as premier.

With ballots counted from 94 percent of polling stations in the impoverished Adriatic nation, a Socialist-led alliance headed by former Tirana mayor Edi Rama was on track to take 84 of parliament's 140 seats. Berisha's Democrats were on 56.

The West is anxious to see a smooth handover of power in a NATO ally that is deeply polarised between the Socialists and Democrats and no stranger to political violence.

A peaceful transition would help revive Albania's stalled bid to join the European Union, which has yet to accept Tirana's application to join due to misgivings over its democratic maturity and deep-rooted corruption.

At 68, defeat for Berisha may mean the end of his career. He said nothing.

"We continue to wait quietly ... for our opponent to accept his loss," said Rama, a 48-year-old artist who, as mayor, won international acclaim for revitalising Albania's drab capital with splashes of paint and avenues of trees.

"I want to wish him all the best in his private life," he added later.

As evening fell, supporters began partying outside the Socialist headquarters and streamed through Tirana by car, honking horns and waving the mauve flags of Rama's alliance.

EU ENCOURAGEMENT

The EU, which will make Croatia its 28th member on July 1, commended the "overall orderly" conduct of the election.

"Now it is important that the remaining stages of the election process are conducted in line with EU and international standards," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fuele said in a joint statement.

"We call on all political parties to act in a constructive spirit for the good of the Albanian people," they said.

The Socialists disputed Berisha's last election win in 2009, and called supporters into the streets. Four were eventually shot dead by security forces.

Berisha was credited with taking Albania into NATO in 2009 and onto the first rung of EU membership, but his opponents accuse him of undermining democracy and allowing graft and organised crime to flourish.

Rama says he will reboot Albania's EU bid and transplant his success in overhauling Tirana to the rest of the rundown country of 2.8 million people that hugs the Adriatic coast between Montenegro in the north and Greece to the south.

He will inherit an economy feeling the effects of the crisis in the euro zone, particularly in Greece and Italy where some 1 million Albanian migrants work and send money home.

Unlike its Balkan peers, Albania has avoided recession, but remittances are down and there is concern over rising public debt and the government's budget deficit.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)