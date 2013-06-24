TIRANA Albania's parliamentary election was marred by mutual mistrust of the two main parties, international observers said on Monday.

"The atmosphere of mistrust between the two main political forces tainted the electoral environment and challenged the administration of the entire electoral process," monitors of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement.

The opposition Socialist Party took a convincing lead in the vote count on Monday and urged Prime Minister Sali Berisha to step aside, but his Democrats said they were confident of victory.

