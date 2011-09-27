Albemarle & Bond ALBH.L reported a higher full-year pretax profit, bolstered by its pawnbroking business and strong contributions from gold buying, and said it expected record gold prices to aid growth in the new financial year.

Albemarle, which issues loans against gold jewellery and diamonds, said revenue from its pawnbroking business increased 12 percent to 31.5 million pounds, helped by more customers from new stores and rising gold prices.

The company opened 27 stores during the year and expects to open at least 25 more this year.

Total revenue was up 24 percent at 101.9 million pounds.

For the year ended June 30, the company's pretax profit rose to 21 million pounds from 20 million pounds a year ago.

Shares of Albemarle, which have gained 25 percent over the last year, closed at 335.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)