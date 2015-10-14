Birds perch upon signage for an Albertsons grocery store in Burbank, California July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Companies Inc postponed the pricing on Wednesday of what it was hoping would be a $2 billion initial public offering amid weaker than expected demand from investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Albertsons is now hoping to price its IPO on Thursday, the people said. First Data Corp was also looking to price its IPO on Wednesday, raising as much as $3.7 billion in this year's biggest stock market flotation.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Albertsons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)