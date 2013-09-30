Visitors walk at the Alcatel-Lucent booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS Alcatel-Lucent said on Monday that China Mobile Ltd had chosen its lightRadio small-cell technology for the nationwide roll-out of the world's biggest high-speed mobile broadband network.

Telecoms equipment makers have been waiting for China Mobile's 4G work to lift the fortunes of an industry hit by a lack of spending worldwide.

China is now the world's largest market for mobile data services and smartphones, increasing at a rate of more than 50 percent each year, Alcatel-Lucent said in a statement.

Industry sources had told Reuters last month that China Mobile Ltd had awarded initial 4G contracts worth around 20 billion yuan (1.9 billion pounds), with Chinese firms securing more than half of it and foreign firms winning about a third.

China Mobile has more than 750 million subscribers, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the total mobile subscriptions in the country.

The Alcatel-Lucent award, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is 11 percent of China Mobile's strategic plan to deploy more than 207,000 TD-LTE base stations in China by the end of 2013.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)