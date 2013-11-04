PARIS Alcatel-Lucent said it intends to repay 2014 and 2015 debt issuances once it launches a 955 million euro (815 million pounds) capital increase and a high-yield bond.

Chief Financial Officer Jean-Raby said on Monday that after the financial operations the telecom equipment maker's net debt would be "around break even" or 50 million euros.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)