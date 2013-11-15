The logo of the telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent is seen on the company site building in Rennes, western France, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Alcatel-Lucent confirmed the subscription ratio and timetable of its planned capital increase on Friday, and said it would amount to 956.69 million euros (802 million pounds).

The company confirmed that the subscription period would start on November 19 and end on November 29.

The loss-making telecom equipment maker earlier this month announced plans to raise 954.92 million euros from shareholders and $750 million from a high-yield bond to cut debt and drive what its chief executive has called a last-ditch effort to save the group.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)