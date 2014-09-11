The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

An Alcoa aluminum plant in Alcoa, Tennessee is seen in this April 8, 2014 file photograph. REUTERS/Wade Payne/Files

Alcoa Inc (AA.N) has signed a long-term contract to supply planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) with aluminium sheet and plate that is worth more than $1 billion (615.99 million pounds), the metals company said on Thursday.

The new contract is the largest ever signed between the two companies, said Alcoa, a longtime Boeing supplier. It did not disclose a precise value or time frame.

Alcoa has been expanding its aerospace business, and in June announced a $2.85 billion deal to buy jet engine part maker Firth Rixson.

Though it helped create the modern aluminium industry more than a century ago, Alcoa is eager to produce higher-margin, specialised parts for aerospace and automotive customers, even if they contain other metals or no aluminium at all.

Alcoa said the agreement announced on Thursday "establishes a foundation for continued collaboration" on new alloys, including aluminium-lithium.

The deal makes Alcoa the sole supplier of wing skins for Boeing airplanes that have a metallic structure.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)