Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
Alcoa Inc (AA.N) has signed a long-term contract to supply planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) with aluminium sheet and plate that is worth more than $1 billion (615.99 million pounds), the metals company said on Thursday.
The new contract is the largest ever signed between the two companies, said Alcoa, a longtime Boeing supplier. It did not disclose a precise value or time frame.
Alcoa has been expanding its aerospace business, and in June announced a $2.85 billion deal to buy jet engine part maker Firth Rixson.
Though it helped create the modern aluminium industry more than a century ago, Alcoa is eager to produce higher-margin, specialised parts for aerospace and automotive customers, even if they contain other metals or no aluminium at all.
Alcoa said the agreement announced on Thursday "establishes a foundation for continued collaboration" on new alloys, including aluminium-lithium.
The deal makes Alcoa the sole supplier of wing skins for Boeing airplanes that have a metallic structure.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.