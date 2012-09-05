Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
ROME Swiss-based commodities multinational Glencore will make a final assessment of a possible acquisition of the loss-making Alcoa aluminium works in Portovesme in Sardinia in the next few hours, unions representing workers at the site said on Wednesday.
Officials from the CGIL, UIL, FIM and UILM unions met Glencore executives in Rome on Wednesday and asked them to clarify whether conditions existed for them to make a formal expression of interest in acquiring the site, the unions said in a statement.
"Glencore for its part reserved the right to make a final assessment, which will be undertaken in the coming hours, over the possibility of making such a formal expression of interest," they said.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.