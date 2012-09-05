The logo of Glencore is seen in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Zug May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ROME Italian unions urged Swiss-based commodities and mining group Glencore (GLEN.L) to declare whether or not it is really interested in saving Alcoa's (AA.N) loss-making aluminium plant in Sardinia.

Officials from the CGIL, UIL, FIM and UILM unions met Glencore executives in Rome and asked them to clarify whether conditions existed for them to make a formal expression of interest in acquiring the site, the unions said in a statement.

"Glencore for its part reserved the right to make a final assessment, which will be undertaken in the coming hours, over the possibility of making such a formal expression of interest," they said.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

Italian government officials have played down hopes of a swift sale of the Alcoa works, which employs some 500 workers with a further 1,000 directly depending on the plant which is facing closure due in part to high energy costs.

Workers have continued demonstrations to keep the plant open but on Tuesday Industry Minister Corrado Passera said Alcoa was facing "an impossible situation" and prospects of a swift sale were remote.

Alcoa has begun powering down the smelter and is expected to shut down the plant entirely by the end of October if no buyer is found.

