Italian policemen attempt to stop Alcoa Inc's workers as they protest against their dismissals from employment in front of the Ministry of Employment building in Rome September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Swiss industrial group Klesch has presented a formal expression of interest in aluminium-maker Alcoa Inc.'s Sardinian smelter, a labour union source said on Monday, as hundreds of the factory's workers protesting against the plant's closure clashed with police in Rome.

"Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti said there had been a formal expression of interest by Klesch," the labour union source said.

Police earlier baton charged protesters who tried to break through a barrier outside the industry ministry, where government officials, labour unions and Alcoa executives were meeting to discuss the plant's planned shutdown.

The factory supports about 1,500 jobs in Sardinia, and its closure would be a heavy blow for the Mediterranean island, which is already beset by high unemployment.

Alcoa said it would go ahead with the plant's gradual shut down, the union source said.

On Friday, Alcoa said it had not received any expressions of interest since August 1 even though the industry ministry had previously said there had been two since August 31.

