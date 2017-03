(Corrects to show loss in delivery capacity 121.5 gigawatt hours, not 220.8 gigawatt hours, paragraph 1)

LONDON Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned partial outage, reducing the facility's ability to handle gas deliveries by 121.5 gigawatt hours per day, operator SSE (SSE.L) said on Thursday.

The outage began at 2230 GMT on Wednesday and is expected to last until 1200 GMT on Thursday, a regulatory update by SSE showed.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David Holmes)