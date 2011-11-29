LONDON Aldermore, one of a clutch of new British banks to have emerged in the wake of the credit crisis, said it now had 50,000 savings accounts.

"Aldermore has grown consistently since we established in 2009 and I am delighted that we can now officially announce the latest milestone of 50,000 savings accounts," said Chief Executive Phillip Monks.

In September, Aldermore announced it had raised 62 million pounds from investors to fund its expansion and development.

Aldermore is backed by private equity companies AnaCap and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners (MS.N).

