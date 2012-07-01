Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES Actor Alec Baldwin, star of TV show "30 Rock," married his fiancee, Hilaria Thomas, on Saturday in New York City, then posted a picture showing off his new wedding ring on Twitter.
Baldwin, 54, and yoga instructor Thomas, 28, announced their engagement back in April. The couple have been dating for over a year and have appeared together at numerous events.
"Hilaria Thomas and Alec Baldwin were married this evening at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City, sharing the occasion with family and friends inside the Cathedral and Alec warmly receiving congratulations from well-wishing fans on his way into the service," Baldwin's friend and spokesman, Matthew Hiltzik, said in a statement.
Award-winning actor Baldwin, who plays egotistical television executive Jack Donaghy on popular sitcom "30 Rock," wore a Tom Ford suit while Thomas walked down the aisle in a dress by Amsale.
The actor was previously married to actress Kim Basinger for eight years, but their union ended in a bitter divorce in 2002. Their daughter, Ireland, was at her father's wedding on Saturday.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Sandra Maler)
SEOUL Two years ago, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador in London, received an unexpected phone call from the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee in Pyongyang telling him to get ready to receive a very important e-mail.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.