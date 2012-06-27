Television host Alex Trebek accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Brian

LOS ANGELES Television host Alex Trebek was released from a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday after suffering a mild heart attack this past weekend, according to a spokeswoman for his "Jeopardy!" game show.

"I am happy to report that Alex has been released from the hospital and is back at his home," Paula Askanas from Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

Trebek, 71, was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is expected to recover in time to begin filming the next season of "Jeopardy!" in July.

Trebek was previously hospitalized for a heart attack in 2007.

"Jeopardy!," a syndicated general knowledge quiz, is one of the longest-running game shows on U.S. television, entering its 29th season in July.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Lisa Shumaker)