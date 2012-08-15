NEW YORK Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) computer programmer Sergey Aleynikov made a brief appearance in New York criminal court Wednesday, nearly a week after he was charged with stealing trading code from the bank.

His case was adjourned by New York City Criminal Court Judge Anthony Ferrara to October 23. Prosecutors have not yet announced a formal grand jury indictment against him, and he has not yet entered a plea.

Aleynikov, 42, was charged August 9 with stealing proprietary code from Goldman in 2009 before leaving for a job at a high-frequency trading start-up. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, came six months after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Aleynikov's conviction in federal court.

Kevin Marino, Aleynikov's defence attorney, has said his client will fight the charges.

Aleynikov is currently free on $35,000 (22,300 pounds) bail. He had served nearly one year of an eight-year federal prison sentence when his conviction was reversed. If found guilty on the state charges, he could face up to 4 years in prison.

State prosecutors have six months to return a formal grand jury indictment.

The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 60353/2012.

(Reporting By Joseph Ax; Editing by Martha Graybow and Phil Berlowitz)