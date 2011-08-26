ALGIERS Eighteen people were killed when two suicide bombers on Friday targeted military barracks in the Algerian town of Cherchell, a hospital source said.

The attack happened near the entrance soon after "iftar" -- the moment when Muslims break their daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan, a security source said.

"Of the 18 dead, there are 16 servicemen and two civilians," the hospital source said. The source added that the figure of 36 dead, earlier cited by a security source, was not correct.

Cherchell lies less than 100 km (62 miles) west of the capital Algiers.

Algeria, an energy exporter in North Africa, is still emerging from nearly two decades of conflict between security forces and Islamist militant groups.

Algeria has said it believes the chaos inside neighbouring Libya, and large quantities of weapons circulating there, are being exploited by al Qaeda's North African branch, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

Al Qaeda's North African wing this month claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a police headquarters in the town of Tizi Ouzou that officials said injured 29 people.

